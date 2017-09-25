WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, Thursday 9/28 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:22 pm, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, September 22, 2017

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Grace Byers” — Image WL509_ Grace Byers _0005.jpg — Pictured (L-R) Wayne Brady, Grace Byers, Brad Sherwood, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles — Photo: Patrick Wymore /The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

**ALL NEW** “Grace Byers” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THE BUILT A COMEDY EMPIRE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY GRACE BYERS (“EMPIRE”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#509).     Original airdate 9/28/2017.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Kearran Giovani” — Image WL422_ Kearran Giovanni_0006.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Kearran Giovanni, Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 “Kearran Giovanni” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S NOT A CRIME TO LAUGH — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY KEARRAN GIOVANNI (“MAJOR CRIMES”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (422).     Original airdate 7/17/2017.