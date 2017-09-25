VIDEO: iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017, Oct 4 & Oct 5 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The CW’s Exclusive Telecast of the 2017 “iHeartRadio Music Festival” to Air Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5

Artists Scheduled to Appear Include Coldplay, The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, and Many Others

July 18, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network’s exclusive telecast of the biggest concert event of the year, the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, will air on consecutive nights, Wednesday, October 4 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Thursday, October 5 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

This year’s festival lineup features some of the hottest names in music, including Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, and Harry Styles.

The CW will also exclusively livestream the epic two-day concert event as it happens, September 22 and 23, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on CWTV.com and on The CW app.