Target raises minimum wage to $11 an hour, $15 by 2020

Target is giving its workers a raise.

The company announced Monday that it would increase the minimum hourly wage for all workers to $11 next month.

Target also committed to a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.

We’re raising our min. hourly wage to $11 this Oct. with plans to increase it to $15 by the end of 2020. Details: https://t.co/fHBOoM2X4V pic.twitter.com/M7dzxpNqHO — Target News (@TargetNews) September 25, 2017

“Target has a long history of investing in our team members. We care about and value the more than 323,000 individuals who come together every day with an absolute commitment to serving our guest,” says Brian Cornell, CEO and chairman. “We’ve always offered market-competitive wages to our team members. With this latest commitment, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training and support our team needs to build their skills, develop professionally and offer the service and expertise that set Target apart.”

