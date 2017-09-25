Potential unexploded ordnance found on North Carolina beach

AVON, N.C. – A potential unexploded ordnance was found on a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore Monday.

The device was reported shortly before 4 p.m. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point is en route to remove the device.

A 200 meter buffer zone has been established to ensure visitor safety. The section of beach within the buffer zone will be reopened once the MCAS Cherry Point EOD unit receives the all clear.

Beachgoers should be aware of the possibility that hazardous items may wash ashore as severe weather continues to impact the Atlantic Ocean.