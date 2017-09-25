Police respond to barricade situation in Chic’s Beach area of Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are on scene of an active barricade situation in the Chic’s Beach area of the city.

Officials tell News 3, they were called to the 2300 block of West Great Neck Road for a disturbance just before midnight. Right now crews are trying to talk a man who is threatening to harm himself. He possibly has a weapon. No hostages are involved.

SWAT crews and investigators have closed off portions of West Great Neck and Shore Drive as they try to safely resolve the situation without the man harming himself.

