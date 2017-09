Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

It happened Monday at 1:16 a.m.

The clerk told officers she was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects wearing masks. The three took cash from the register and ran out of the store. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.