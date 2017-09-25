Old Dominion football is Ouch Dominion football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 was in Blacksburg Saturday as Old Dominion and Virginia Tech met for the first time ever on a football field.

The Monarchs, 0-and-8 all-time vs. teams from power five conferences, lost 38-0 to a Hokies team that is now ranked 12th in the country. In back to back weeks vs. schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference, ODU lost both games by a combined score of 91-to-23.

91 points are a lot. But 49 is a bigger number.

49 is the number of players on Old Dominion's current injury report.

"That is the most that I’ve ever seen as a coach, certainly the most we’ve ever had here," Wilder told reporters Monday. "Thirty four of those guys are bumps and bruises, they’re playing with it, trying to play through it, but I’m going to give them four days off starting yesterday all the way through Wednesday. At this point we’ve got 15 players that our out, we’ve got a total of nine that are out for the season and six that we hope to get back as soon as possible."