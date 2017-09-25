Motorcycle crash closes southbound Granby Street near Granby High School

NORFOLK, Va. – All southbound lanes of Granby Street near Granby High School are closed due to a motorcycle accident, according to Norfolk Police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Granby Street and Brackenridge Road. The road closure is between Thole Street and Talbot Hall Road.

Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists should expect delays.

No further information is known about the severity of the crash.

