MASTERS OF ILLUSION, back to back episodes Friday 9/29 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Manipulation, Transformation and Two Impalers” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

QUESTIONING YOUR SENSES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Barry and Stuart, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Jonathan Pendragon, Chris Randall and Neil Croswell (#403). Original airdate 7/7/2017.

“Maximum Separation and Chipper’s Chipper” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SUPERNATURAL POWERS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Chipper Lowell, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook, Matt Marcy and Greg Gleason & Farrel Dillon (#404). Original airdate 7/7/2017.

“Technological Beverages and Rapid-Fire Cards” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEEING THE IMPOSSIBLE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include RJ Cantu, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jarrett & Raja, Jibrizy, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall and Jeff McBride (#405). Original airdate 7/14/2017.

“Warped, Wacky and Weird” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TESTING YOUR OWN REALITY — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jason Bishop, Barry and Stuart, Ed Alonzo, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillon, Shaw Farquhar and Les Arnold & Dazzle (#406).