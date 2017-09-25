Hampton Roads VegFest celebrates local plant-based community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Hampton Roads VegFest is back for its second year!

The event will he held on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park.

The festival, sponsored by Smithfield Pig Save, will celebrate the Hampton Roads plant-based community.

The festival will have plant-based food, speakers and vendors showing the benefits and effects plant-based eating has on our bodies, the plant and animals.

According to the event’s Facebook page, last year’s festival had over 2,000 attendees.

If you have any questions or would like to be a vendor or sponsor, please check out Hampton Roads VegFest’s website here: http://www.hamptonroadsvegfest.com/ or contact hamptonroadsvegfest@gmail.com.