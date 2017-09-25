× First Warning Traffic – Road work ramps up on this Monday with overnight closures and delays

FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detour will be in place during overnight closures on September 24-28

NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and streets to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:

Segment I: Full-ramp closures on I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A) September 27-28, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.



Segment II: September 25-26, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. I-64 east off-ramp to Route 199 east (exit 242B) On-ramp from Route 199 west to I-64 east September 24-25, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. I-64 west off-ramp to Route 199 west (exit 242A) On-ramp from Route 199 east to I-64 west



Traffic will be detoured as follows:

I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A)

Continue on I-64 east

Take exit 250B to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105E)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Keep right to stay on Exit 250A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105W)

I-64 east (exit 242B) ramp

Take Exit 243 B to Route 143 west

Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 east

I-64 west (exit 242A) ramp

Take Exit 238 to Route 143 east

Take the I-64 east on-ramp

Follow signs to exit 242A to Route 199 west

Route 199 east on-ramp

Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp

Route 199 west on-ramp

Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp

From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp

Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 24-28, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 143 Camp Peary (exit 238) to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on September 24-28, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.

Project information, construction updates, and additional weekly lane closures are available on the VDOT website at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook.

–

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, September 22 to Friday, September 29

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures westbound from Effingham St. to the MLK Freeway on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday September 28 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT

For the week of September 24-30

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 24-28, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255).

Full-ramp closures overnight on I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250A) on September 27-28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full-ramp closures overnight at the on- and off-ramps on I-64 east and west at Route 199 (Exits 242A and 242B) on September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on September 24-28, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.

The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.

Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound alternating lane closures September 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound single-lane closures September 25-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 30 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramps to both directions of I-664 will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place: Southbound September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound September 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound September 30 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound September 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. In both directions September 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 25-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 29 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. September 30 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 24-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Triple-lane closures eastbound September 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264). Dual-lane closures eastbound September 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264). Dual-lane closures westbound September 26-27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264) and Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B).

Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows: From I-64 east, the Norview Avenue off-ramp (Exit 279) will be closed September 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276). September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes are possible the night of September 27. September 28 is a backup date. September 29 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 30 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 24-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The on/off-ramps from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard west (Exit 11-A) will be closed September 24-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Portsmouth Boulevard west (Exit 11-A) will be closed September 24-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on/off-ramps from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (Exit 11-B) will be closed September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From I-664 north/south, the off-ramps to Route 164 east (Exit 9) will be closed September 24-26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Route 164 east/west (Exit 9) will be closed September 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 south and Dock Landing Road (Exit 12) will be closed September 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:

Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Alternating lane closures eastbound September 24-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-664 and West Norfolk Road. Alternating lane closures westbound September 24-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road. The off-ramp from Route 164 east to Towne Point Road will be closed September 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures eastbound September 25-28 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. near I-64 east. Single-lane closures westbound September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel. From I-564 west, the off-ramp to Terminal Avenue will be closed September 26-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dual-lane closures and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane/dual-lane closures eastbound September 25 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dual-lane closures eastbound September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day. Dual-lane closures westbound: September 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 26-29 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows: Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.

Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 24-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close September 24-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Alternating single-lane closures September 24-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. September 25 and ending no later than noon September 29 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).