First Warning Traffic – Road work ramps up on this Monday with overnight closures and delays
FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT
Detour will be in place during overnight closures on September 24-28
NEWPORT NEWS — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and streets to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:
- Segment I:
- Full-ramp closures on I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A) September 27-28, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Segment II:
- September 25-26, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- I-64 east off-ramp to Route 199 east (exit 242B)
- On-ramp from Route 199 west to I-64 east
- September 24-25, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 199 west (exit 242A)
- On-ramp from Route 199 east to I-64 west
- September 25-26, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250A)
- Continue on I-64 east
- Take exit 250B to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105E)
- Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west
- Keep right to stay on Exit 250A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105W)
I-64 east (exit 242B) ramp
- Take Exit 243 B to Route 143 west
- Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 east
I-64 west (exit 242A) ramp
- Take Exit 238 to Route 143 east
- Take the I-64 east on-ramp
- Follow signs to exit 242A to Route 199 west
Route 199 east on-ramp
- Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal
- Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west
- Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp
Route 199 west on-ramp
- Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp
- From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp
- Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp
Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:
Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 24-28, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 143 Camp Peary (exit 238) to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on September 24-28, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.
Project information, construction updates, and additional weekly lane closures are available on the VDOT website at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook.
ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, September 22 to Friday, September 29
I-264 West: Alternating lane closures westbound from Effingham St. to the MLK Freeway on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday September 28 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT
For the week of September 24-30
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 24-28, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255).
- Full-ramp closures overnight on I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250A) on September 27-28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Full-ramp closures overnight at the on- and off-ramps on I-64 east and west at Route 199 (Exits 242A and 242B) on September 24-28, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on September 24-28, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound alternating lane closures September 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Westbound single-lane closures September 25-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- September 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 30 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) on-ramps to both directions of I-664 will be closed as follows. Detours will be in place:
- Southbound September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Southbound September 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Southbound September 30 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound September 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- In both directions September 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 25-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- September 29 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- September 30 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- September 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- September 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 24-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Triple-lane closures eastbound September 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264).
- Dual-lane closures eastbound September 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B) and the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264).
- Dual-lane closures westbound September 26-27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264) and Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B).
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:
- From I-64 east, the Norview Avenue off-ramp (Exit 279) will be closed September 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276).
- September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes are possible the night of September 27. September 28 is a backup date.
- September 29 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 30 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 24-30 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:
- The on/off-ramps from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard west (Exit 11-A) will be closed September 24-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Portsmouth Boulevard west (Exit 11-A) will be closed September 24-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (Exit 11-B) will be closed September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Pughsville Road (Exit 10) will be closed September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From I-664 north/south, the off-ramps to Route 164 east (Exit 9) will be closed September 24-26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and Route 164 east/west (Exit 9) will be closed September 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on/off-ramps between I-664 south and Dock Landing Road (Exit 12) will be closed September 27-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:
- Alternating lane closures eastbound September 24-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-664 and West Norfolk Road.
- Alternating lane closures westbound September 24-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.
- The off-ramp from Route 164 east to Towne Point Road will be closed September 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures and single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Dual-lane closures eastbound September 25-28 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. near I-64 east.
- Single-lane closures westbound September 27-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.
- From I-564 west, the off-ramp to Terminal Avenue will be closed September 26-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane/dual-lane closures eastbound September 25 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Dual-lane closures eastbound September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.
- Dual-lane closures westbound:
- September 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- September 26-29 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- I-64/Northampton Boulevard Interchange Project, Norfolk: Nightly lane closures will occur for interchange improvements as follows:
- Alternating lane closures on Northampton Boulevard between the I-64 entrance and exit ramps.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 24-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close September 24-29 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. September 25 and ending no later than noon September 29 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
- I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures southbound starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6:30 p.m. September 24 and ending no later than 5:30 p.m. September 29.