HAMPTON ROADS, Va - She’s one of the most beloved comediennes and actresses who has made millions of Americans laugh. She’s known for iconic sitcoms like Mama’s Family and The Carol Burnett show, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

Vicki Lawrence has also taken on a different role to educate people about a condition that she and an estimated 1.5 million Americans have - chronic idiopathic urticaria.