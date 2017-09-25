Chesapeake police officers involved in accident after responding to vandalism call

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two officers with the Chesapeake Police Department have been injured in a vehicular accident after responding to a report of a vandalism Monday evening.

At approximately 7:55 p.m., the officers were in the process of responding to another officer’s call for assistance on Old Mill Road when one officer rear ended the other at the intersection of Galberry Road and Yadkin Road.

They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.