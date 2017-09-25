Baby found abandoned in car seat along Oklahoma interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A church group found a baby abandoned in a car seat along a highway in Oklahoma on Saturday, according to KFOR.

The driver of the church group's van noticed a car seat on the side of the Interstate 40. He initially thought there was a doll inside the car seat, but he noticed two feet kicking inside the car seat and immediately pulled over.

There was no food or water with the baby.

According to police, the baby was not on the side of the road for more than 30 minutes. According to KFOR, it was 91 degrees when the baby was found.

The baby was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. According to medical staff, the baby was in good health and clean.

Officials said the mother was found and was being evaluated at a local hospital.

No names were released in the incident.

Authorities say it is too early in the investigation to determine if charges will be filed. According to the police report, the baby has been placed in DHS custody.