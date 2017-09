NORFOLK, Va. – Mark your calendars, wrestling fans!

WWE Smackdown Live is coming to the Scope Arena on October 31.

Some of the featured WWE superstars include Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Rusev, Baron Corbin, Carmella and Naomi.

The show will start at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets start as low as $15 each before processing fees. Click here to buy tickets.