VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Grab your blankets and chairs!

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is showing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on a giant screen at Mount Trashmore on Friday, September 29.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk.

Concessions will be able for purchase.

Back Bay Astronomers will also be at the event with star-gazing equipment.