Food Lion sets world record for most bagged lunches

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion set a Guinness World Record by packaging 10,320 bagged lunches in one hour.

Company leaders and associates gathered in Hot Springs, Virginia on Sept. 19 for the occasion.

Food Lion said that the event was apart of its 60th anniversary celebration and the company’s commitment to eliminate hunger through Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief initiative.

“At Food Lion, we’re honored to celebrate 60 years of feeding, caring and nourishing our communities,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion.

This Guinness World Record title attempt was part of Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020.

“While I’m proud of what our team accomplished by setting this new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, I’m even more excited about the opportunity we have to connect with our neighbors to help fight hunger while drawing attention to an issue facing nearly nine million people in the towns and cities we serve,” said Ham.

Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 320 million meals through associate volunteerism, in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and equipment donations.