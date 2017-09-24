Dominant defense, big plays help Redskins hand Raiders Sunday night spanking

LANDOVER, Md. – The Redskins, just 6-and-21 in prime-time football games since 2008, looked more than ready for the big stage Sunday vs. Oakland.

Behind a smothering defense, Washington dominates the previously unbeaten Raiders, 27-10. The victory moves the ‘Skins to 2-and-1 on the season.

Oakland picks up just seven first downs and 128 total yards, while Washington tallies 18 first downs and 472 total yards. The Redskins did not allow a third down conversion, as the Raiders go 0-for-11.

On the offensive side of the ball, playing without tight end Jordan Reed and starting running back Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson rolls-up 188 yards of total offense including a receiving touchdown.

Kirk Cousins completes 25-of-30 passes for 365 yards and three TDs.

The Redskins play at unbeaten Kansas City, one of two remaining undefeated teams, next Monday.