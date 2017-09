NORFOLK, Va. – The Waterside District is hosting another free family movie night on September 26.

This month’s movie pick is Zootopia.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m. at the Blue Moon Stage.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs because seating on the promenade will be limited.

Click here to RSVP for a free box of popcorn!