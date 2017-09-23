Virginia wins rare road game at Boise State 42-23

BOISE, Id. – Beating the Bronco’s on the blue field isn’t something that happens often. Beating them handily, is even rarer. An ascending Virginia (3-1) football team did that on Friday in a 42-23 win over Boise State (2-2).

The ‘Hoos handed the Broncos their worst home loss since 2001.

In four games, the Cavaliers have improved on their 2016 win total, surpassing the 2-9 record from last season.

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert continued his solid play to start the season, throwing for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Jordan Ellis led the Cavaliers ground game with 24 carries, notching 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding led the Cavs defense with 10 tackles, including one for a loss.

The ‘Hoos go into their bye week at 3-1 before they open up conference play at home Oct. 7th against Duke.