Virginia Tech shuts out in-state foe Old Dominion 38-0 in first meeting of two schools

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a battle of freshman quarterbacks, Virginia Tech’s Josh Jackson shined, throwing for 298 yards & three touchdowns in front of a sold out Lane Stadium as the Hokies blanked Old Dominion 38-0.
In the first meeting of the two schools, the Monarchs offense was held to 149 total yards. ODU’s 17-year old freshman quarterback Steven Williams, Jr. struggled to get in a rhythym, throwing 8-of-26 for 85 yards and one interception.
All-ACC receiver Cam Phillips continued his dominant stretch during nonconference play with a 7 catch, 106 yard afternoon.
A Steven Peoples one-yard touchdown run by Steven Peoples with 40 seconds left in the first half helped the Hokies take a 17-0 lead into the break.
Former Oscar Smith star Deshawn McClease scored the final points of the game when he reached the end-zone on a five-yard rush to push Tech’s lead to 38-0. McCelase had 9 carries for 35 yards.
The Monarchs enter their bye week at 2-2. The Hokies improve to 4-0, with a prime time showdown against No. 2 Clemson.