Virginia Tech shuts out in-state foe Old Dominion 38-0 in first meeting of two schools

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a battle of freshman quarterbacks, Virginia Tech’s Josh Jackson shined, throwing for 298 yards & three touchdowns in front of a sold out Lane Stadium as the Hokies blanked Old Dominion 38-0.

In the first meeting of the two schools, the Monarchs offense was held to 149 total yards. ODU’s 17-year old freshman quarterback Steven Williams, Jr. struggled to get in a rhythym, throwing 8-of-26 for 85 yards and one interception.

All-ACC receiver Cam Phillips continued his dominant stretch during nonconference play with a 7 catch, 106 yard afternoon.

A Steven Peoples one-yard touchdown run by Steven Peoples with 40 seconds left in the first half helped the Hokies take a 17-0 lead into the break.

Former Oscar Smith star Deshawn McClease scored the final points of the game when he reached the end-zone on a five-yard rush to push Tech’s lead to 38-0. McCelase had 9 carries for 35 yards.

No. 14 Steven Williams, 2nd youngest starting QB in NCAA fball history, set to make 1st start.#ODUFB #ODUvsVT https://t.co/bhtsl15OeL pic.twitter.com/x3oATJSGtE — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) September 23, 2017

The Monarchs enter their bye week at 2-2. The Hokies improve to 4-0, with a prime time showdown against No. 2 Clemson.