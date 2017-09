The Ellen DeGeneres Show has partnered with Cheerios to spread Ellen’s message of being kind to one another.

Ellen and Cheerios are encouraging people around the world to participate in one million acts of good.

To share their acts of good, viewers can submit photos and write-in stories at this link or use #GoodGoesRound on social media.

To kick off the campaign, Ellen gave $500 to an audience member who adopted five dogs from a shelter.

