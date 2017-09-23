Red Cross to host blood drive at NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island

ROANOKE, N.C. – The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Roanoke Island on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the NC Aquarium.

The aquarium’s annual drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., located at 374 Airport Road in Manteo.

Anyone who donates will receive a free aquarium admission the day of the drive.

There is also an opportunity for donors to win a four-pack of tickets to the Aquarium’s spooktacular event Trick or Treat Under the Sea 2017.

Those interested in giving blood are invited to simply show up , or make an appointment at redcross.org/give-blood or by calling 1-800-733-2767.