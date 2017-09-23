Helpless vs. Hokies, ODU’s Wilder wants support for talented young QB Steven Williams, Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Making his first career start, and doing so in a Hokies hornets nest - on an unseasonably warm day, 17 year old Old Dominion quarterback Steven Williams, Jr. kept his cool.

"I was just going out there having fun, for real," Williams explained after his team's 38-0 loss at Virginia Tech Saturday. "I didn't let the pressure or anything get to me. I was just out there having fun."

And the pressure did not get to him. With elusiveness that made him harder to catch than a cold in the Sahara, Bud Foster's Virginia Tech defense manages to sack Stevie just once all game - despite limiting the Monarchs' offense to just 149 total yards.

"It was getting a little aggravating on the sideline," Hokies defensive tackle Rickie Walker admitted. "He (Williams, Jr.) wasn't taking any sacks. He was just running around avoiding it. [Number] 14 did a good job. He has a bright future."