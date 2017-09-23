Game day: Old Dominion duels with Virginia Tech for first time ever

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech and Old Dominion are Virginia’s largest universities (undergraduate student enrollment) with a football team at the football bowl subdivision (FBS) level.

Today, they meet on the football field for the first time.

The Hokies, ranked 13th in the nation, host ODU at 2pm inside Lane Stadium.

The Monarchs, 2-and-1 on the season, will give true freshman quarterback Steven Williams, Jr. his first career start. Still just 17 years old, Williams Jr. is one of the youngest players in FBS and the only 17 year old quarterback in FBS. Victor Dimukeje of Duke is younger than Williams by 14 days. He has not yet played for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Gay of Illinois turned 18 this past Sunday, started the first three games of the season for Illinois.

According to the Washington Post, Williams, Jr. will be college football’s youngest starting QB since 1973 and its second youngest ever.

Virginia Tech, one week away from a monster showdown vs. defending national champion Clemson, enters its contest with ODU having won 16 of 17 games against in-state teams.