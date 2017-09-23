Fourth annual Scholarship & College Fair to be held at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. – Scholarship Sharing will be hosting its fourth annual Scholarship & College Fair at Norfolk State University on Oct. 21 and 22.

The event will be held in the Joseph G. Echois Memorial Hall from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Scholarship Sharing said that it hopes that this fair will help students learn about ways they can fund their education through scholarships, financial aid and grants.

Students and their families will have chances network to learn about college funding options such as scholarships, fellowships and grant programs from local and national nonprofit foundation representatives.

In-state and out of state colleges will also be waiving admissions fees and providing on-site applications for enrollment.

Presentations on how to win scholarships and apply for federal aid will be conducted by guest speakers.

Students will also be able to get free professional headshots for portfolios.

General admission is free, and students of all ages, teachers and parents are encouraged to attend. This includes high school 9-12, current college undergraduate and graduate students.

Students can pre-register to avoid lines at the entrance through the Scholarship Sharing website: www.scholarshipsharing.org/2017scholarshipfair

Tickets will also be available at the door, but pre-registration is highly encouraged.