Canine rescued from house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a reported house fire in a residential structure located in the 0 block of Eastmoreland Dr. Saturday.

Alert neighbors notified 911 when they saw smoke coming from the eves of the house, said HDFR.

It took 15 minutes for Fire Engine 7 to put out fire, and residents were not home at the time of the fire. One canine was rescued during initial search for victims inside the structure.

HDFR was called to the scene after reports of light smoke coming form the one bedroom home, and the residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage to one bedroom.

No injuries were reported to fire department personnel or the canine in the home.

The Red Cross was not assisting. The home is uninhabitable due to the smoke and water damage.