Fall Leaf Canoe Tour this October in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks and Recreation wants for people in the area to take advantage of the Fall Leaf Canoe Tour on Oct. 28.

The tour will meet up at Lone Star Lakes Park’s Butler Tract, located inside the park at 401 Kings Highway, and the program will last from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A canoe tour will be offered at Lone Star Lakes Park for $10 per person and for ages six and up.

The paddle through the park will take you through minding habitats, to discover the changing leaf colors that people enjoy, and takes place at the beginning of fall.

Registration ends on Oct. 23, and for more information about the tour please contact Outdoor Recreation Specialist Christian Prohaska at (757) 515-7281.