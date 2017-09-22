Woman dead after Gloucester County shooting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A woman has died after a shooting in the 7100 block of Chapman Drive in Gloucester County Friday evening.

When officers with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. They also found the victim’s son, Chad Brian Sayers, 34, in the home, where he also resided. He was the only other person in the home at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported to Walter Reed Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Chad Sayers has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently at the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Stay with News 3 for updates.