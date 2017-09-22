Two arrested in connection to Hampton maiming, robbery investigations

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested two suspects Friday in connection with attempted maiming and robbery investigations.

A 14-year-old Newport News male and Recco Lamont Lewis, 32, of Hampton, are now in police custody.

On September 17 at approximately 9:01 p.m., the victim, a 20-year-old Hampton man, was at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2700 block of West Mercury Boulevard when he was approached in the business parking lot by the unknown suspect. The suspect pulled into the parking lot and parked beside the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect began to make conversation with the victim and displayed a firearm and demanded money from the victim. After obtaining the victim’s wallet, the suspect fled from the area in a dark colored vehicle toward Tallwood Drive. The suspect fired multiple rounds in the direction of the victim while fleeing the area. Two vehicles in the business parking lot were struck and damaged.

On September 22 at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of West Mercury Boulevard for a robbery complaint. When they arrived at the scene, the clerk told them that a lone suspect entered the business, raised his shirt to show that he was armed with a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands.

After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the business to a dark colored vehicle that was parked on the side of the business. Officers immediately flooded the area in search of the vehicle and the suspect and located an individual matching the description of the suspect in the first block of Freda Court.

The suspect tried to flee from the area on foot but was apprehended. The suspect’s vehicle was also located int he first block of Freda Court, where a second suspect was taken into custody.

Lewis has been charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Reckless Driving and one count of Hit and Run.

The juvenile has been charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, two counts of Wearing a Mask in Public and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.