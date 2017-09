Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Although he is now one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery and identity theft, Abagnale was once a master at stealing identities, as depicted by the 2002 movie Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Abagnale discussws the latest social media fraud schemes, including the Shopping Scam and the Genealogy Scam and provide his Top Tips for staying safe on Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms.