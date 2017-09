“Resist” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

CAT GRANT RETURNS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) grapples with whether or not to obey the President’s (guest star Lynda Carter) orders regarding Rhea’s (guest star Teri Hatcher) latest actions. Meanwhile, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) returns to National City. Millicent Shelton directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Derek Simon (#221). Original airdate 5/15/2017.