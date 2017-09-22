State and business leaders discuss progress of subsea cable
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – State and business leaders are discussing a subsea cable that will connect Virginia Beach to Spain.
The event includes Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, as well as Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will also speak.
The event also features the president of Microsoft, as well as other business leaders.
The cable connects Europe to Virginia Beach. State leaders hope it will boost the economy in Hampton Roads.