Squadron of the Month: VFA-131 Wildcats

NAS OCEANA, Va. – We’re honored to introduce you to our September Squadron of the Month — the VFA-131 Wildcats!

VFA-131 is a F/A-18C Hornet fighter squadron stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana. In fact, they were the Navy’s first Hornet squadron, receiving their first F/A-18A Hornet in May 1984.

This week, however, they take their last flight in the F/A-18C Hornet as they make the transition to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

The Wildcats are attached to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and returned home from a seven month deployment in December 2016. While they were gone, they patrolled the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.