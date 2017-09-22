‘Skins scoop: Reed, Norman, Kelley, Foster questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Raiders

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – This time of year in the NFL, teams want more answers than questions. However, several Redskins players are listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders.

Head coach Jay Gruden says tight end Jordan Reed, linebacker Mason Foster, running back Rob Kelley, cornerback Josh Norman and safety Montae Nicholson will all likely be game-time decisions.

“With all five of these guys it’s the trainer’s call and the player’s call, so we’ll make that determination,” Gruden explained. “I mentioned the other day, if we feel like [Jeremy] Sprinkle’s the better option at 100 percent than [Jordan] Reed at 70 percent, we’ll also take that into consideration. A lot of things to think about for us but luckily we have a couple more days to make our decision.”

The Redskins (1-and-1) host the Raiders (2-and-0) for an 8:30pm kickoff Sunday at FedEx Field. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will be there.