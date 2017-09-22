PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Monday 9/25 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:00 pm, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:16PM, September 22, 2017

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “Penn & Teller are Full of Hot Air” — Image Number: PEN413_5533.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jorge Blass and Alyson Hannigan — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“Penn Does the Heavy Lifting” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

WON’T GET FOOLED AGAINAspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Stewart MacDonald, Kyle Littleton, Lion Fludd and The Beckers. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#409).  Original airdate 9/25/2017.