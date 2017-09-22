Officer hurt while chasing suspected flasher in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Police Department officer was injured while responding to a call of a male supposedly exposing himself.

The call came around 10:32 a.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of Edwin Drive where the man was pulling his pants down and exposing himself to others, said Virginia Beach officials.

When officers arrived the man fled on foot, which is when a officer sustained minor injuries in pursuit.

The man was taken into custody at approximately 11:21 a.m.

It is not clear how the officer was injured.