Newport News sees an increase in automobile theft

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – According to a press release issued by the City of Newport News Friday, officers have reported a spike in theft from automobiles on the Peninsula.

To help combat the issue, the Newport News Police Department shared a few crucial tips to help people keep their valuables safe:

Always make sure all windows are rolled up-all the way, lock your automobile, and take your keys. Do not leave spare keys in your car. Give a reliable family member or friend a spare key or subscribe to a service that provides lockout assistance for emergencies.

Avoid leaving valuables in your automobile or in your trunk. If your car is unlocked, a thief can still gain access to your trunk if your car has a trunk release button on the inside.

Parking your automobile in a well-lit area, garage, or driveway will deter theft. Avoid leaving your garage door opener in plain sight in your car. Although parking garages are convenient, it is particularly important to lock your car when parked in one. They are attractive to thieves because they have a wider selection of cars to steal or steal from.

Never leave your automobile running. Subscribe to a service similar to OnStar who can track your car or invest in a tracking device so that your car is easily found if it is ever stolen.

Install an anti-theft device that is highly visible, hard to defeat, and that renders the automobile un-drivable.

Do not leave important papers, especially a car title, in your automobile. Be sure to record the serial numbers of aftermarket stereos, or other items and leave them in a safe place at home.

The NNPD also mentioned that most of the automobiles that were stolen from were left unlocked.

If you have experienced a theft, call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500. You can also file an online report at www.NNPDOnline.com if you meet certain criteria.