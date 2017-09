Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A music name regionally for more then 30 year, Amy Ferebee brings her talents and some friends to the Coast Live stage to perform her original song "Nobodies Baby."

Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse

Featuring Amy Ferebee

Friday, October 27th at 7pm

Wesley United Methodist Church

2510 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton