Lake Meade Dog Park to host Yappy Hour and Howl-oween Costume Contest on October 27

SUFFOLK, Va. – Is your dog ready for Howl-oween?

Lake Meade Dog Park will host its annual Yappy Hour and Doggy Howl-oween Costume Contest on October 27 from 5-7 p.m.

The best-dressed dogs with the most creative costumes will go home with a prize!

The event is free and open to all dog park members. You can get a dog park membership at the Parks & Recreation Administrative Building at 134 S. 6th Street or during office hours at the Lake Meade Park office at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway.

All dogs must be on a leash and up-to-date on all vaccines to attend the event.