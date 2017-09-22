× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Ushering in Fall with sunshine and highs in the 80s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a wonderful weekend!

High pressure will remain in place keeping us nice and dry through the weekend. Jose is now a post-tropical cyclone, but will still be giving us some rough surf and tidal flooding. Dangerous rip currents will still be an issue today. Plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the low and mid 80s.

We’ll continue to see dry conditions this weekend, with highs in the low and mid 80s, which is a bit above normal for this time of year. It’s shaping up to be a great weekend for outdoor activities!

Clouds and rain chances will increase on Monday. Giving it a 20 percent chance for showers now. Hurricane Maria is expected to track between the Bahamas and Bermuda early next week. Right now, Maria will pass to our east. Some potential impacts will be strong rip currents, rough surf and flooding. Keeping a slight chance for some showers from Maria Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions look to improve for Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The post-tropical cyclone is moving slowly toward the west near 2 mph. Jose is expected to meander well off the coast of New England for the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast for the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 22

Location: 39.7°N 68.7°W

Moving: W at 2 mph

Min pressure: 990 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

The eye of Maria is near the Turks and Caicos islands. Maria is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph, and a motion toward the north-northwest is expected later today and Saturday. On the forecast track, Maria’s eye will move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas today. Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph, with higher gusts. A gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

5:00 AM EDT Fri Sep 22

Location: 21.6°N 70.6°W

Moving: NW at 7 mph

Min pressure: 959 mb

Max sustained: 125 mph

Hurricane Tracker

