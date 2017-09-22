FREE Family Fun Day at Northwest River Park in Chesapeake Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Families will be able to enjoy all park activities at Northwest River Park for free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Activities include free canoe rentals, paddle boat rentals, bicycle rentals, miniature golf, wagon rides, fishing (license required) and access to over 7-miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds and other amenities.

There will also be special activities including pony rides, children’s crafts, face painting, a photo booth and lawn games.

Food vendors will be on site.