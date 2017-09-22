First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and weekend road closures
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM
Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 17-23
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 22 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- September 23 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- The following on/off-ramps between I-664 and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed. Detours will be in place:
- The ramp from I-664 south to Terminal Avenue will be closed Sept. 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 northbound will be closed September 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Planned test opening, single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows:
- Alternating lane closures eastbound at the High Rise Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times:
- September 22 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- September 23 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- September 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 17-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Dual-lane closures eastbound September 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Greenbrier Parkway (Exits 289/A-B) and Great Bridge (Exit 292).
- Single-lane closures westbound between Bay Avenue (Exit 274) and 4th View Street (Exit 273):
- September 22 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- September 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Dual-lane closures eastbound:
- September 20-22 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.
- Dual-lane closures westbound September 21-22 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 17-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close September 18-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. September 18 and ending no later than noon September 22 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
- Starting at 7 a.m. September 18 ending no later than 8 p.m. September 22 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business)