ARROW, Wednesday 9/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Arrow — “Lian Yu” — Image AR523a_0605b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“Lian Yu” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DEATHSTROKE, NYSSA AL GHUL, MERLYN AND DIGGER HARKNESS JOIN OLIVER’S BATTLE AGAINST PROMETHEUS — The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) culminates in a final epic battle on Lian Yu.  After recent events, Oliver decides to recruit a group of unlikely allies – Slade (guest star Manu Bennett), Nyssa (guest star Katrina Law), Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Digger Harkness (guest star Nick. E. Tarabay) – to defeat Chase.  However, Chase has his own army – Black Siren (guest star Katie Cassidy), Evelyn Sharp (guest star Madison McLaughlin) and Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig) – and the forces collide in an explosive season finale.  Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim (#523).  Original airdate 5/24/2017.