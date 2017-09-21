UFC fighter Anthony Pettis visits News 3 This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - UFC fighter Anthony Pettis paid a visit to News 3 This Morning ahead of the UFC Norfolk Main Event in November.

UFC touches down in Norfolk for the first time on November 11th at the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University.

The event is headlined by No. 8 Dustin Poirier squaring off against former champion No. 13 Anthony Pettis, with both fighters hoping a win will land them in title contention.

Poirier is from Florida and he's looking for his sixth win in his eighth bout since moving up to the highly competitive lightweight division.

He has 16 finishes in 21 career victories and has faced multiple MMA fighters including Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway.

Pettis is from Wisconsin and is expected to push Poirier’s skills to the limit with his savvy striking techniques. He has also recorded 10 wins by knockout and six by submission, hopes to earn his third victory in his last four fights.

Pettis stopped by News 3 This Morning Tuesday to talk about the fight and what goes through his mind as he steps into the ring.

"You know what, it’s like a clear conscience feeling. You have to be conscience of what’s going on. You can’t go in there angry. You can’t go in there upset. You have to let go of everything and understand what your opponent is good at. I’ve been studying this guy now for two weeks but I’ll be studying him for the rest of this time," he told News 3 anchors Todd Corillo and Erica Greenway.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are priced at $128, $88, $68 and $53. Tickets are available at YnotTix.com, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX, or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office.

You can also win tickets to the UFC fight by Watching News 3 at 11 September 18-22.