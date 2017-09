Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - UFC® touches down in Norfolk, Va. for the first time, Saturday, Nov. 11, headlined by two of the lightweight division’s most fearless and entertaining athletes.

No. 8 Dustin Poirier squares off in the main event against former champion No. 13 Anthony Pettis with both fighters hoping a win will land them in title contention.

We talk with Anthony Pettis about life in and out of the ring and about bringing UFC to Norfolk.

Ted Constant Center

www.ConstantCenter.com