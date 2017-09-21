‘Skins scoop: Jordan Reed returns to practice, but in a limited role

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – After missing Wednesday’s practice with a rib/sternum sustained in Sunday’s victory at the Rams, Redskins star tight end Jordan Reed was limited Thursday.

“He did more today, so I think the pain is becoming manageable, we hope,” head coach Jay Gruden explained. “We’ll see how he does tomorrow.”

Several more players who were limited Wednesday were also limited Thursday, including linebacker Mason Foster, running back Rob Kelley, tackle Morgan Moses, safety Montae Nicholson and cornerback Josh Norman. Safety Deshazor Everett was a full participant in practice after not working out Wednesday.

“I think it’s about normal this time of year,” Gruden added. “Some teams are more fortunate than others, some players are more fortunate than others, but it is a physical game and these things happen.”

Washington hosts the Raiders Sunday at 8:30pm.