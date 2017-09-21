Preparing for a hurricane before it hits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Smack dab in the middle of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, News 3 wants you and your family to always be ready for the next storm.

Though the season runs June 1st to November 30th, Hampton Roads has seen hurricanes, tornadoes and tropical storms all year round. Emergency Officials advise families to always be ready with a plan in place. It is always better to be safe, than sorry.

Make sure you have a hurricane kit in the chance that you need to evacuate or even in the event of a power outage.

Here is a list of what you need to pack:

-Pack enough food and water for everyone in your family, officials suggest a 3-day supply.

-Flashlights and batteries.

-Medication

-First Aid Kit

-Radio

-Important Documents, also be sure you know your insurance coverage.

AAA advises drivers to take extra precautions traveling in storms. Flooded roads are a part of storm here in Hampton Roads.

Here are some suggestions from the experts:

-Do not drive unless you have to!

-If you do have to drive, heed officials and signs.

-Keep your windshield wipers and lights on so other cars can see you.

-Increase your following distance.

-Drive slowly.

-Watch for debris

-Do NOT drive through flooded streets, especially if you do not know the depth of the water.