News 3 This Morning tries Villa Italian Kitchen’s pumpkin spice pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Fall has arrived and with it comes the onslaught of pumpkin spice everything!

The News 3 This Morning team got a chance to try something a little unique -- pumpkin spice pizza!

Our friends at Villa Italian Kitchen have introduced the first-ever pumpkin spice pizza and sent one over for us to try!

Each pumpkin spice pizza is made with Villa Italian Kitchen’s hand-stretched, homemade dough. Pumpkin pie filling, loaded with spicy notes of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon, is then spread across each crust before being piled with 100% whole-milk mozzarella and baked to golden-brown perfection.

You can try it out too! Villa Italian Kitchen has two local locations -- one in Lynnhaven Mall and one in Patrick Henry Mall!