× Hope For Life Animal Shelter needs $50,000 to comply with new state regulations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hope for Life Rescue is facing extensive modifications to be in compliance with new state laws governing the operation of animal shelters.

The changes include building a foyer for public entrance, separate spaces for cats and dogs, electrical work and upgrades to their A/C.

The facility says majority of the changes need to be made as soon as possible. Hope for Life Rescue met with the Department of Agriculture last month and will soon receive a letter of a date that the changes need to be made.

The say the estimated cost for the entire project is $39,000 to $46,000.

The shelter will be forced to pay a $250 a day fine or close its doors if the modifications aren’t completed by the date.

Hope for Life Rescue says they are leaning towards closing the shelter.

They’re asking for donations and have set up a Gofundme page for those who’d like to help.

Stay with News 3 for more updates on this story!